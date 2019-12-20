Sanctuary resolutions
tear at fabric of society
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a longtime resident of Virginia. I grew up in Alexandria, but truly fell in love with Virginia when we moved to Nelson County and the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.
Virginia is renowned for many reasons: We have produced eight presidents — more than any other state. We have a world-class public college and university system, and a leading technology and economic corridor. The Blue Ridge region, in particular, is home to well-known writers, artists, musicians and actors.
My Nelson County home is a diverse community of artisans, academics, sportsmen and families of all sizes — from the young to retired seniors. As a former educator with acquaintances across the county, I can attest that as a community we strive for the common goals of respecting one another and living in harmony.
These goals have been challenged by proponents of so-called “Second Amendment sanctuaries" (SAS). The drive to establish SAS across the state has fanned the flames of divisiveness. In Nelson County, it has pitted residents against one another, while tamping out civility, respect and reasoned debate. So much for living in harmony.
Still, I am hopeful. Recalling the legacy of great statesmen from Virginia, I am hopeful that careful research, civil debate and common sense will lead our duly elected representatives in Richmond to make well-reasoned laws to protect all Virginians. I am hopeful, too, that we in Nelson County will follow those laws for the good of our community. It’s our legacy.
Suzanne Klett.
Nellysford.
The whole 2nd amendment sanctuary story is nonsense....These declarations have lo weight of law....New gun laws are coming and they'll be enforced...
