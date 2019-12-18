Sanctuary resolutions
unlawful vigilante trend
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions are a vigilante trend that directs law enforcement to cherry-pick laws to enforce.
The U.S. and Virginia constitutions protect the right of the people to keep and bear arms. But, Virginia also has pre-emption laws that prohibit local governments from going against state laws.
Our elected officials took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the Virginia Constitution. They must uphold all state and federal laws whether they like them or not. Only the courts determine what is constitutional, not them.
Don’t like a law? There is a more than 200-year-old democratic and legal process that provides the right to elect government officials in line with our values and the power to petition the government to change laws.
Local government bodies must safeguard the taxpayers and stay within the scope of their duties.
Local governments are indemnified against legal action as long as they act within the scope of their duties and the law. Refusing to enforce laws would mean they could lose these protections. Taxpayers could end up paying the price.
Consider Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Because she acted outside the scope of her duties, Kentucky taxpayers must pay $225,000 in legal fees from the Davis case. Also, taxpayers in Maricopa County, Ariz., are on the hook for tens of millions of dollars over Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s policies of making his own laws and ignoring state laws.
Going rogue doesn’t serve Virginia counties. The purpose of law is to provide structure, order, continuity and safety. Chaos will result if the simple act of crossing a county line determines whether or not state or federal laws will be enforced.
Reconsider these dangerous resolutions.
Linda Hughes.
Roseland.
