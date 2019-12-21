School loan debt should
be repaid by borrower
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
"Americans are grappling with the burden of $1.5 trillion in student loan debt," according to a news story in The Washington Post. Student debt is the responsibility of the person who signed up for the loan or loans. It is not the responsibility of the government or the taxpayer. The government needs to stop bailing out every bad loan or deal because people don't want to pay for what they agreed to in the first place. If you are smart enough to get into college, you should be smart enough to know you need to pay your debt.
Tony Trexler.
Hopewell.
