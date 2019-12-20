School's 1922 facade
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The 1922 section of the George Mason Elementary School building should be saved.
It is an architectural treasure that adds to the artistic character of Richmond. It is a fine example of the late 19th-century Italianate style with beautiful Venetian-style windows. The building was designed to inspire learning and cultivate civic pride.
J. Andrew Bowler, who taught at the school for 52 years, helped establish this school in 1881. Bowler was the highest-ranking African American faculty member. Originally known as the East End School, It was the first school for African American students on Church Hill.
Change the name of the school, but please save the building.
Kathryn L. Whittington.
Richmond.
