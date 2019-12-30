Should climate summit
be conducted via Skype?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The 25th United Nations Climate Change Conference just ended in Madrid. The 26th will be held in December 2020 in Glasgow. Representatives from all over the world flew to Madrid to take part, and so did many who marched in the streets there to protest supposed anthropogenic climate change.
There seems to be something very wrong with this picture. I'll point out the elephant in the room: Why are people from all around the globe burning fossil fuels and multiplying their carbon footprints by traveling to attend these events?
Have these representatives never heard of Skype and other communications services? Businesses use these services every day. Why can't these UN events be teleconferences with no travel?
Or, just a thought, is this evidence that the elites really don't believe in this stuff, but intend to pursue their energy-guzzling lifestyles even as they demand the rest of us sacrifice?
Edwin Krampitz Jr.
Hopewell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.