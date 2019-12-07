Sidewalks needed
for pedestrian safety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Living my entire life in Richmond, I have seen how our community’s lack of road space around school areas is not safe. I believe that these fast-paced roads should have a bike lane or at least a sidewalk so that bikers, joggers and students can move safely along these roads. It shocks me how many of these dangerous roads are in neighborhoods and school zones. It not only puts the people in the cars in danger, but also the pedestrians and cyclists. There are roughly 10 cyclist fatalities in Virginia annually, which is way too high of a number for something we should be fixing. I strongly believe that Virginia is due for some sidewalks. As a high school student, I am terrified seeing kids walking home over a fast blind rise. As a temporary solution, I suggest lowering the speed limit in these areas until we can find a more permanent solution, such as adding sidewalks. On the days I have to walk home from school, should I have to feel my life is at risk?
Hanne Clark.
Richmond.
