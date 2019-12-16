Skepticism can lead to
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent letter from self-described “skeptic” Billy Sowers brought to mind other so-called climate skeptics. We need skepticism and its proud history. It can foster exactness in thought and reason that, with curiosity and perseverance, drives the greatest scientific advancements. But skepticism also demands a willingness to suspend unfounded beliefs, no matter how dearly held — beliefs supported primarily by our personal sense of comfort, familiarity, biases or ideals. It requires that we open ourselves to deeper learning with a willingness to reset our course in response to new knowledge — something one is never too old to do.
Like all science-based knowledge, climate science is simply not a matter of belief or opinion, not even when those opinions falsely masquerade as facts in popular media.
Instead of fostering continued debate regarding established facts of climate change, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, as the only major newspaper in central Virginia, could better serve this community and region through collaborative exploration of viable and comprehensive regional, state and federal climate actions. It could dare to take the lead in helping to produce meaningful assessments of the impacts of climate change and multiple solution pathways, both immediate and long-term. There is little legitimacy in continuing with belief-based debates.
And, happily, correspondent Sowers and other skeptics need not wait on politicians to “save our planet.” They can use that skepticism in authentic information gathering. Concerned citizens can explore, with an open mind, the nonpartisan Citizens’ Climate Lobby website (https://citizensclimatelobby.org/) and join some 150,000 of their fellow U.S. citizens from all professions and walks of life, in holding our elected officials accountable for effective and economically sound climate change initiatives. One of this organization’s nearly 600 chapters meets every month right here in Richmond.
Ann Pierce.
Richmond.
