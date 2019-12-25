Spanberger let trade deal

simmer on a back burner

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Abigail Spanberger, in her recent op-ed column on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, wants us to believe that the American farmer was the focus of her dedicated effort to get the bill passed. However, she and her party sat on the bill for nearly a year to keep President Donald Trump from having a victory. Then to dampen the interest in a ridiculous impeachment, of which she is part, they give us USMCA. If that's how to get a bill through, the House is sicker than perceived.

Lewis Brandt.

Dillwyn.

