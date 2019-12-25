Spanberger let trade deal
simmer on a back burner
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Abigail Spanberger, in her recent op-ed column on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, wants us to believe that the American farmer was the focus of her dedicated effort to get the bill passed. However, she and her party sat on the bill for nearly a year to keep President Donald Trump from having a victory. Then to dampen the interest in a ridiculous impeachment, of which she is part, they give us USMCA. If that's how to get a bill through, the House is sicker than perceived.
Lewis Brandt.
Dillwyn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.