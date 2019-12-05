Speedy reinstatment

of coach angers reader

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was not surprised with the decision by Henrico County Public Schools to allow disgraced coach David Bedwell to be reinstated. I was shocked at just how fast they did so, after he pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $5,000. What kind of message does that send to the students he’ll be interacting with? Students have been kicked out of school for doing less.

If anyone reading this gives Bedwell a “free pass,” I hope they will do the same for anyone without a job who robs a convenience store in order to get things for his or her family. Bedwell had advantages and didn’t need to do what he did. The person robbing a convenience store likely didn’t graduate from high school and never had the breaks that Bedwell enjoyed. Worst yet, the robber, if caught, will get a far stiffer sentence than Bedwell’s two months. Anyone wanting to recall all the good Bedwell might have done need only consider that he trashed all of that when he embezzled $5,000. Disgusting.

Buddy Cousins.

Ashland.

