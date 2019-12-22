State inspections keep

unsafe vehicles off roads

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A note about Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to eliminate state vehicle inspections. In a 2015 United States Government Accounting Office study, the following statement was published:

"Virginia officials told us they believed that their state’s roadways were safer because their program identified safety problems in over 1.4 million — or 19% — of the state’s 7.5 million vehicles, in 2014. According to Virginia officials, 700,000 of those vehicles were rejected for brake-related issues such as worn, contaminated, or defective linings or drums, disc pads, or disc rotors."

Last year as reported in this newspaper, more than 8 million vehicles were inspected, and 1.6 million had issues that needed to be fixed, or 20%.

If the average driver maintained his or her vehicle properly, I could almost agree with Northam's proposal, but we know this is not the case. Just driving at night reveals a large number of vehicles with lights not working. If people can’t check that simple safety issue, what makes the governor think they will inspect and replace tires, brakes, suspension, etc. and comply with emissions requirements.

John Nalberczinski.

Weyers Cave.

