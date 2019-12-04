State lawmakers can help
ease health care burdens
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would like to add some thoughts to Robert Samuelson's recent op-ed, "Health spending is squeezing everything," in which he notes that health care spending is about 18% of our economy (gross national product). I suggest that much of these costs are generated by health care providers and Big Pharma. Each of their exorbitant charges increase well beyond inflation annually.
Our prospective presidential candidates, other than Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., do not address this issue. But the response is only to increase access, not limit costs. Our governor and General Assembly talk more than they act, but now they have an opportunity to tackle what many regard as the No. 1 domestic issue.
Our commonwealth leadership could take some steps to restrain costs, such as:
• regulate pharmacy benefit managers, who administer drug plans tightly;
• enable the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services to negotiate prices and require generic drugs whenever possible;
• work for malpractice tort reform to limit "defensive" physician practices, e.g., unnecessary tests;
• allow health care providers to share patient information more easily so as to reduce duplicate paperwork;
• require state agencies, e.g., the Virginia Department of Corrections to use generic drugs; and
• pass resolutions that urge the federal government to reduce costs.
There are other steps taken by other states that can be explored and replicated.
We citizens need help now.
Walt Pulliam Jr.
Henrico.
