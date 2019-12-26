State, not auto industry,
should inspect older cars
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam's proposal to end vehicle inspections is a worthy one we drivers should support. If the industry thinks they are necessary, the governor should have the state do the inspections of older cars, not the safe new ones we are now driving. No industry with "skin in the game" should be doing the inspections anymore.
Daniel De Gaust.
Goochland.
Correct! It is almost a conflict of interest when a repair shop ONLY makes money if repairs or parts are needed in order to pass a state safety inspection.
