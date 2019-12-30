Suspending inspections
concerns area driver
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam's proposal to suspend the Virginia state car inspections defies common sense, doubly so in light of a recent experience.
On Dec. 23 as my husband and I drove along Broad Street near the border of Henrico and Goochland counties, a large stone flew into our pathway from the back of a truck hauling (one would presume) stone. We swerved to miss this large projectile, along with the cars following us. The truck had no rear license plate and the left front tire was badly out of balance.
If the hauling company is this cavalier concerning our present laws, why would they be responsible in the future once (and if) the law is suspended? One wonders.
I, along with others, am concerned about the governor's proposal to do away with state inspection of vehicles.
Nell Cobb.
Manakin-Sabot.
