Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In less than a year, we will be voting for our choice of president and other officials. Unfortunately, the Electoral College makes it easy for anyone to tamper with presidential elections in the United States. In the vast majority of states, the candidate with the most votes gets all the electors. All Russia, China or anyone else needs to do is to spread fake news and lies that would help their candidate and hurt the others. If the candidate has as little as one vote more than the next closest, he or she gets all the votes. Changing to a proportional or similar system would make it harder for an outside source to tip the next election. Lawmakers in any state currently using the “winner take all” system should bring this up in their next legislative session. We want the American voters to determine the next election, not some foreign power.
Mary Woodhouse.
Chesterfield.
Mary Woodhouse.
Good Letter sadly Trump and McConnell won't life a finger to protect our elections.
Bear in mind a proportional system would giveth - and take the away. No longer would Dems have 1/3 of the EC votes necessary for victory locked down before the 1st vote is even cast.
Be careful what u wish for.
