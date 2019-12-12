There are no takebacks
after wrongful execution
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I share most of correspondent John Schuiteman's thoughts on death and his waffling on the death penalty. He stated that he would be crying out from wherever for justice if he were murdered.
Let's think one step beyond and consider what all the innocent people who have been executed have cried out for.
So, when it comes down to it, I can only say that there isn't room for mistakes. And many mistakes and intentional disregard for the truth have taken innocent lives.
Jerry Gum.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.