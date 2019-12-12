There are no takebacks

after wrongful execution

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I share most of correspondent John Schuiteman's thoughts on death and his waffling on the death penalty. He stated that he would be crying out from wherever for justice if he were murdered.

Let's think one step beyond and consider what all the innocent people who have been executed have cried out for.

So, when it comes down to it, I can only say that there isn't room for mistakes. And many mistakes and intentional disregard for the truth have taken innocent lives.

Jerry Gum.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription