Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'm not a fan of Kehinde Wiley's statue "Rumors of War." It's imagery of black manhood is not flattering: torn jeans, hoodie, etc. And in contrast to the Confederate statues nearby — of military leaders who led tens of thousands of men into bloody battle to defend their homeland from invaders — this fellow on horseback never existed, so its symbolism seems more imaginary or aspirational than real. That said, many contemporary Richmonders apparently find this statue inspiring. It thus appears to serve multiple purposes of public art — inspiration being one; provoking thought, another. If nothing else, it confirms Bob Dylan's prophecy that the times, they are a-changin'.

Robert A. Rankin.

Wilmington, N.C.

Editor's note: Robert Rankin is a Virginia native and a former reporter for The Richmond News Leader.

