Thought-provoking art
proves times are changing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I'm not a fan of Kehinde Wiley's statue "Rumors of War." It's imagery of black manhood is not flattering: torn jeans, hoodie, etc. And in contrast to the Confederate statues nearby — of military leaders who led tens of thousands of men into bloody battle to defend their homeland from invaders — this fellow on horseback never existed, so its symbolism seems more imaginary or aspirational than real. That said, many contemporary Richmonders apparently find this statue inspiring. It thus appears to serve multiple purposes of public art — inspiration being one; provoking thought, another. If nothing else, it confirms Bob Dylan's prophecy that the times, they are a-changin'.
Robert A. Rankin.
Wilmington, N.C.
Editor's note: Robert Rankin is a Virginia native and a former reporter for The Richmond News Leader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.