Trial will set standard
for what is acceptable
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Every trial is about standards. There are questions of fact — what did the parties actually do? — but the purpose of the trial is to reinforce standards of conduct that we rely on to have a functioning society. Certain behavior is acceptable, though less than ideal; other behavior must not be tolerated, lest it damage the fabric of public life.
The Senate impeachment trial will be no different. It will set the standard for presidential conduct for the indefinite future.
Here, the facts are hardly in dispute: President Donald Trump used hundreds of millions of congressionally appropriated dollars to try to coerce the intended recipient of those funds to do him a personal “favor.” Knowing that Ukraine desperately needed money to defend itself from Russian invaders, Trump tried to make the money’s release depend upon Ukraine’s public announcement of an investigation into Trump’s political rival. (The actual investigation would be irrelevant; it was the cloud of doubt the announcement would create that mattered to Trump.)
Because the facts are not disputed, the standard set by the Senate trial will be quite clear: U.S. presidents are either allowed to use public funds to coerce (strongly incent) the intended recipients to do their personal bidding, or they are not.
If Trump’s doing this with Ukraine is acceptable, then holding up funds intended for local law enforcement until the police chief or the sheriff does the president a favor must also be acceptable. And holding up congressional appropriation to any federal agency in exchange for demonstrations of personal loyalty to the president would be perfectly kosher.
Is a politician’s use of public funds to achieve his own private ends not the very definition of corruption? I shudder in anticipation that Republicans will pretend it is not.
Thomas Wolf.
Richmond.
Thomas Wolf,
Good Letter. Not a single Republican stood up and defended Trump's character or morals...Nope...They wailed about process and his the Dems were mean....They screeched that there was no Quid Pro Quo...Except there was...When that excuse failed they claimed that Trump did release the aid...Yep..After Trump's scheme was exposed....Then they claimed that the Ukrainians were not aware of the delay...Except they were...Trump betrayed our nation and committed high crimes...And the House republicans are Okey Dokey with that...One more reason to obliterate them at the ballot box...
