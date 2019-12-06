Turn signal does not grant
driver right of way
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When did turn signals give drivers the ultimate right of way to go where they please? I do a lot of driving in the Richmond area on a daily basis. I've noticed an alarming trend recently. Drivers turn their blinker on and expect the rest of the world to stop everything and allow them to go where they wish. My favorite is the driver in the far left lane of a three-lane highway who needs to merge right for a turn. The right turn signal comes on and, if traffic does not immediately yield, the driver will come to complete stop, no matter who is behind him, until the path is clear to cross three lanes to make the turn. It's as if the blinker is magic and all-powerful to control the other drivers.
I was driving on Midlothian Turnpike the other day in fairly heavy traffic. I was in the right lane, going with the flow. I was approaching a lime-green, cube-shaped vehicle that was in the middle lane. I was looking at the stick figure pet stickers beside the coexist sticker on the rear window when the right blinker came on. I decided to maintain speed and not stop to let the car over since I was almost beside it. As I passed, I glanced over to see an attractive young lady showing me a rude gesture with her impeccably manicured finger. I responded with a smile and a friendly wave that was not well-received. Can't we all just get along ... errr ... coexist? Happy driving.
Rob Hart.
Midlothian.
Rob Hart -- You ought to be very pleased. At least the young lady actually attempted to USE her turn signal before making a move. Generally, only about 10 to 20 percent of drivers in Virginia ever bother with signaling turns or lane changes at all.
Being a resident of this state since 1988, I assumed that auto makers disconnected all turn signals on every vehicle that was to be registered in Virginia.
:-)
