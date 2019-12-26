Turner not right choice
to replace Lee at Capitol
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the saying goes, two wrongs don’t make a right. Removing Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol might help ease the pain of an awful page in our nation’s and our commonwealth’s history. But replacing those monuments with others that might be considered offensive is not the right thing to do.
Nat Turner was treated unjustly, as were all slaves. What he suffered in his brief lifetime are things no person should ever have to endure. He might have been right to rebel. But there is no justification for breaking into homes and mercilessly slaughtering men, women and children with knives and axes or beating them to death with fence posts. And there is no justification for venerating that brutal rebellion.
There are plenty of Virginians to honor, those who rose above violence and worked to enrich society: educator Booker T. Washington, banker Maggie Lena Walker, journalist John T. Mitchell Jr., to name a few. Or perhaps we could erect a statue to honor the black soldiers who fought with the Union during the Civil War. Any of these could represent Virginia in place of the Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol. But let’s not give a stamp of approval for another man with blood on his hands.
Tom Kazas.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.