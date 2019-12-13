Ugly scenario avoided
at statue's unveiling
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many thanks to the RTD's Michael Paul Williams for his thoughtful column about Kehinde Wiley's statue now in place at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Having attended the unveiling of “Rumors of War,” I echo his sentiments and share his hope and idealism.
Only one unpleasant moment marred the event, ever so briefly, for me and a few dozen others who shared in that historic event. As the crowd was gathering, many of us assembled on the grounds of the United Daughters of the Confederacy memorial building, only to be told to move, on the premise that it was “private property.” Sadly, this order came from two black officers from the Richmond Police Department, presumably acting at the behest of the UDC.
We complied with their order, at least temporarily; it soon became apparent the officers gave in to reality and wisely relented, thereby avoiding a potentially ugly scenario that would have marred a glorious event.
Even worse, the proclamation of the UDC site being “private property” is, at heart, untrue. Although those ladies are doubtless accorded tremendous latitude in their programming and activities, the fact is that all three of the facilities occupying what I informally call “Museum Alley” were established under the same funding initiative and occupy state-owned land.
Thanks again to the Richmond Police for adhering to a higher calling than the arbitrary order to which they had apparently and erroneously been assigned.
Kenneth C. Decker.
Richmond.
Mr. Decker used the word "presumably" in the second paragraph. If you don't know something for sure, it is best not to make a presumption. This letter could have been
written by Mr. Decker eliminating any presumption on his part and still make his point.
