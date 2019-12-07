Ukraine the straw that led
to impeachment inquiry
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One party wants us to believe that the Democrats have only been interested in impeaching Donald Trump since his election. Really? First of all, let's dispel half of that claim as there are now 275 pieces of legislation passed by the Democratically controlled House of Representatives that sit on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk being completely ignored.
Let's do a little review here on the other half of that claim. When Donald Trump was elected, more than 15 women came forward saying that he had sexually assaulted them. Had the Democrats wanted to impeach him then, they could have opened up an investigation on those crimes on Day One. But they didn't.
Then, even after his lawyers told Trump that he had to divest his business interests, he refused and has been in violation of Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution every day he has been president. Did the Democrats push for impeachment over these emoluments? No they didn't.
Trump then ordered the Air Force to refuel in Scotland, where he owns a failing golf course, to help defray his losses. Did the Democrats clamor for impeachment then? No, they didn't.
Trump is a one-man crime machine who has brought in a host of yes-men to surround him to continue breaking the law. His brazen and arrogant attempt to extort Ukraine to help him with the 2020 election was the final straw that no opposition party could ignore as it had ignored the previous pile of crimes committed by this man.
The bottom line is that Trump is the poster child for why the Founding Fathers provided the nation a way of dealing with an executive with little interest in governing and a ton of interest in committing crimes that benefit himself.
I am reminded of a line from an old Conway Twitty song that went like this: "The last lie I told her was the one she couldn't believe." We are there.
Bob Harrison.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.