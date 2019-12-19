'Uncommitted' money
concerns taxpayer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed budget, he wants to set aside $100 million per year that the incoming Democratic-controlled legislature could spend for "uncommitted contingencies" or goals of the new leadership. This is totally ridiculous. The Virginia taxpayers should speak out against this misuse of our tax dollars.
Thomas W. Breeden.
North Chesterfield.
