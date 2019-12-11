Unintended consequences

of amendment approval

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding Pamela Stallsmith's editorial on the redistricting amendment — this amendment is not necessary for a non-gerrymandered redistricting. In fact, the amendment does not explicitly ban gerrymandering. Instead of creating an independent, nonpartisan commission to draw the new maps, this amendment will give the legislative members of the commission too much control over approving them. Two legislative members of the commission (Democrat or Republican) can vote “No” on the maps and they will not be approved. If the final maps are not approved for any reason, the districts will be drawn by the conservative General Assembly-appointed Virginia Supreme Court. There are no rules to keep them from drawing districts that will keep the legislators who appointed them in office so that they can themselves remain in office. The 2020 General Assembly is more than capable of writing legislation that will create fair districts that will allow Virginians to choose their legislators instead of the legislators choosing their constituents.

Sherry Blanton.

Herndon.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription