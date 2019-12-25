Virginia should join those

that banned death penalty

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent letter, Correspondent of the Day Daniel Garcia argues that the Robert Gleason case shows the necessity of the death penalty. Gleason, serving a life sentence for one murder, killed two fellow inmates, for which he received the death penalty and was executed in 2013. Garcia argues that Gleason would have continued to kill had he not been executed. In fact, Gleason killed the other inmates as a means of seeking the death penalty for himself, according to a story published in the Washington Post in January 2013. Without the availability of execution, Gleason presumably would have sought another means to cause his own death. The Gleason case thus shows the folly of having the death penalty in the first place. It’s time for Virginia to end this anachronistic practice and join the growing number of states (and the vast majority of countries in the Western world) that have ended capital punishment.

Stephen Northup.

Ashland.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription