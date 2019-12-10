Virginians want moderate,
libertarian-like candidates
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Last Friday at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia Republican Party members met to discuss campaign strategies after losing majorities in both houses of the General Assembly last month. If Republicans want to start winning more elections in Virginia, Republican candidates should start adopting more libertarian policies — remain more conservative on fiscal issues and become more liberal on social issues, especially reproductive rights.
Many of the Democrats have flipped once-Republican strongholds are moderates who tend to lean slightly conservative on fiscal issues such as U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. She has clashed with progressive Democrats on spending and expanding government programs. Another example is the 2017 governor’s race between Ed Gillespie and now-Gov. Ralph Northam, who Republicans even tried to persuade to switch sides because of his moderate views on many economic issues. Moderate Democratic victories in once deeply red districts prove that Virginia voters want candidates who are mindful of government spending, but also want candidates who are open minded on social issues.
Josh Young.
Roanoke.
