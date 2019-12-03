Volunteers in Richmond
exemplify giving
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In times when vitriol, division and partisanship dominate the headlines, it’s nice to open up The Times-Dispatch and read about positive people and programs in our community that exemplify the word "giving."
The Nov. 29 edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch was full of heartwarming examples of what people can do when they come together for the good of their community.
How refreshing to read about high school students from Trinity Episcopal who give their time to inner-city elementary school students by exposing them to some of our city’s most beautiful nature sanctuaries such as Belle Isle.
Or Henrico County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) organization serving abused and neglected children in our community who need assistance and guidance and advocacy.
And what about the volunteers at the Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast, providing thousands of needy individuals and families with a meal and other necessities, such as toiletries and clothing?
None of these worthwhile and inspirational endeavors exists without caring people who donate their time and efforts to assist others who are less fortunate.
There’s no finer example of giving than that.
Kevin P. Kane.
Glen Allen.
