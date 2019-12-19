Voters will reject those

who voted to impeach

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Justice wasn’t blind when the Democrats decided to impeach President Donald Trump along party lines. Not one Republican voted to impeach. Three Democrats, to their credit, refused to go along with the kangaroo court. My congressional representative, Abigail Spanberger, will rue the day she went along. Voters in the 7th District will vote her out.

Paul Schoenbaum.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription