Voters will reject those
who voted to impeach
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Justice wasn’t blind when the Democrats decided to impeach President Donald Trump along party lines. Not one Republican voted to impeach. Three Democrats, to their credit, refused to go along with the kangaroo court. My congressional representative, Abigail Spanberger, will rue the day she went along. Voters in the 7th District will vote her out.
Paul Schoenbaum.
Richmond.
Paul Schoenbaum,
I lived in the 7th district for a decade and ferried over 200 people to the polls there in 2018 and 2019...They'll reward Spanberger with another term....
