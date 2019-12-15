Who authorized Schiff's
collection of metadata?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A simple but poignant statement put an end to Sen. Joe McCarthy, R-Wis., in 1953. After countless abuses of power and accusations, lawyer Joseph Welch simply asked the disgraced senator, “Have you no sense of decency?” That was the end of McCarthyism. Today we need someone to address the abuse of power and constant innuendos thrown out by U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
For two years we were constantly subjected to Schiff’s near-daily revelations of clear evidence of Russian collusion. Much like McCarthy’s waving of paper with lists of “known Communists” that was seldom made public, we have never really had clear evidence of collusion revealed. We now have the revelation that Schiff obtained metadata from AT&T and Verizon on a political opponent in the House, as well two of the president's lawyers and even a member of the press.
The problems with these nefarious and uncalled for actions are numerous. A subpoena is required by the National Security Agency to obtain metadata. Schiff sought the phone records more than a month before the impeachment inquiry officially began. He also trampled over attorney-client privilege by obtaining information on lawyers Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani. He violated freedom of the press by obtaining the phone records of journalist John Solomon. Worst of all, he sought evidence against political opponent, U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. Is Schiff now seeking to impeach fellow members of Congress?
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., should be interviewed as to who put forth the bill to suspend the metadata program at the end of this month. There also should be some questions aimed at AT&T and Verizon to explain why they handed over confidential, private correspondences to a congressman with absolutely no authority to request such.
Alan Pillow.
Glen Allen.
