Wiley's reasoning
doesn't resonate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Artist Kehinde Wiley's discussion regarding his statue, "Rumors of War," does nothing to detract from his competency as a sculptor, but his pronouncements about J.E.B. Stuart's lack of military prowess evokes a risible response. Even more astounding, in light of the arguments of the Stuart monument detractors, is Wiley's reasoning for the statue to its style and beauty and Stuart's elevated social position.
No doubt those who lobby for removal of the statue or added contextualization at its current location will employ more sound reasoning than that offered by Wiley.
Dexter E. Oliver.
North Chesterfield.
