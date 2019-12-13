Wiley statue deserves
place on Monument Avenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The similarities of style between Kehinde Wiley’s newly installed “Rumors of War” and the statue of J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue raises an obvious question: Why not replace J.E.B. Stuart with Wiley’s work? Regardless of J.E.B.’s personal motivations, he fought for a would-be nation that centered the preservation of slavery in its constitution. This insurrection deliberately rejected one of our nation’s foundational creeds, that all people are created equal. The building of the J.E.B. Stuart statue also was part of a political movement to oppress African Americans. It is a symbol of that terror.
I am a lifelong resident of Richmond, and as a child I passed the statue of J.E.B. Stuart every Sunday on the way to church. It’s a remarkable piece of art, but it does not represent the values that we should uphold as Richmonders and Americans. Moving “Rumors of War” to J.E.B. Stuart’s current location would show that Richmond is for all, that our city has abandoned the hurtful dogmas of the past. Some Richmonders believe both statues should stand in our city, but Stuart’s remaining presence on Monument Avenue shows our African American residents that the values of the Confederacy still have a home in our city. Wiley’s statue of a black man in a hoodie and sneakers riding a powerful steed fits the grandeur and imagery of Monument Avenue. The statue’s unique virtuosity would enhance Richmond’s most famous street as a tourist destination. The General Assembly should allow localities to decide what to do with their statues, and the city should negotiate with the VMFA to move “Rumors of War” to its rightful place.
Lea Booth.
Richmond.
