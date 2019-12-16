Will Farm Workforce bill
hurt American workers?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I disagree with op-ed writers John C. Watkins and Craig Regelbrugge that the Farm Workforce Modernization Act will benefit our country as it does nothing more than provide sanctuary for illegal immigrants already in the country. It doesn't address how migrant workers can come and go for the purposes of planting and harvesting crops. This bill will allow these migrant workers to transition into jobs that American citizens should have first pick on. There is a right way and a wrong way to enter the country. If the legal way is flawed, address that issue.
Bruce Hewston.
King George.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.