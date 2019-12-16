Will Farm Workforce bill

hurt American workers?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I disagree with op-ed writers John C. Watkins and Craig Regelbrugge that the Farm Workforce Modernization Act will benefit our country as it does nothing more than provide sanctuary for illegal immigrants already in the country. It doesn't address how migrant workers can come and go for the purposes of planting and harvesting crops. This bill will allow these migrant workers to transition into jobs that American citizens should have first pick on. There is a right way and a wrong way to enter the country. If the legal way is flawed, address that issue.

Bruce Hewston.

King George.

