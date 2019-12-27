Will new arena solve
inept management issue?
Editor, Times Dispatch:
In a recent RTD news story about an event at the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center, hundreds of ticketholders were turned away due to fire code and capacity regulations. Mayor Levar Stoney used the platform to suggest another reason Richmond needed a bigger arena. He might wonder how the city was so inept it sold more tickets than seats, and if this could happen at the new arena, with poor planning, and leave hundreds in the cold. But hopefully all the kinks will be worked out with all of the planning and consulting costs before the new doors ever open.
Thomas Hughes.
Richmond.
Bigger arena = bigger problems. I don't see any way around the city's leadership snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. The only thing they seem to do really well is to waste taxpayer dollars.
