During crisis, we must
stand together in mercy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his op-ed column, “Hope for the poor,” Christopher Peace makes a strong case for helping the poor. Ironically, the same May 7 edition featured a front-page article on the closing of the Nordstrom store at Short Pump and a Business section story on Neiman Marcus filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Reflect on this for a moment.
It would appear that “the poor” has extended so far into even the upper-middle class that there are not enough high-end customers to sustain profitability at these two retailers. How long can our society afford to continue concentrating financial resources in the top few percent so that there is no longer enough purchasing power for the middle class and poor to sustain a broad spectrum of retailers?
America is strong only when it meets the needs of the broad cross section of its citizenry — regardless of race, class, gender, socioeconomic or immigrant status or ethnicity. As a retired health care provider, I understand that maintaining the physical and financial health of my community, regardless of socioeconomic status, plays directly into protecting the health of my closest friends and my family. Peace understands this too as “that vote [to expand health care] cost me an election.” How sad that the electorate has become so short-sighted and individualistic.
So, as Micah said 2,500 years ago, what is required is “to act justly and to love mercy.” We all are in this together and united we must stand.
John D. Bowman.
Glen Allen.
