Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Electoral College was created by the rich Founding Fathers to take away power from the people, and it continues to take away from the average citizen today. That’s why the Electoral College needs to be abolished, so that every American’s vote is equal.
The number of Electoral College electors is based on each state's population. California receives 55 votes whereas Wyoming only gets three. Although this might seem fair, in reality, the small states are greatly over-represented, giving their votes more importance. According to FairVote's 2008 voting statistics, if one person votes in Wyoming, her vote counts 318% more than the average American. According to the same statistics, the vote of someone who lives in Texas only counts as 79% of the national average — meaning his vote has little impact in elections. The smaller states should not possess this much power in such an important election, but because they do, many presidential race winners misrepresent Americans’ votes.
There have been five instances when the winner of the popular vote lost the presidential election, and the only reason that happened is because of the Electoral College. In 2000, George W. Bush was elected president without the approval of more than half of the country. According to FactCheck.org statistics, Bush lost by about 540,000 votes, but still managed to win through the Electoral College.
And this past election has proven that the margin can even be much larger. President Donald J. Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes. When a candidate loses by such a large amount and still becomes the leader of America, the problems with the voting system become undeniable.
Maggie Kirk - The time to debate whether we should have an EC was in 1786. It would take a constitutional amendment to get rid of it, and I haven't seen anything to suggest that it would be possible.
