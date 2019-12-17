Energy giant gives
ratepayer double jolt
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Seems to me we are financing Dominion Energy two ways. First, they made a profit selling us electricity. Second, we are now expected to pay them to dispose of the hazardous waste that they created.
J. McGrath.
North Chesterfield.
