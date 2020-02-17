A belated valentine

for excellent service

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One recent evening, I scheduled an Uber, which arrived on time as promised. This was probably the best Uber ride in my three-year history of frequent use. As usual, I initiated a discussion with my driver, whose name was Brian. I found out that he is a part-time Uber driver, currently a full-time firefighter in Chesterfield County, and a retired Navy submariner who trained in Charleston, S.C., where I have a home. We had such a fun conversation about all of his work, and my family Navy connections, that I reached my destination much too soon.

The ride-sharing profession receives so many public complaints that I felt compelled to send a late Valentine to Uber professional Brian.

Catherine Stratford.

Richmond.

