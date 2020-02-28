Act ensures protections
for LGBTQ+ community
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Jesus never rejected anyone — no matter who they were, where they had been, what they had done. God's grace includes everyone — and that includes those of the LGBTQ+ community. As a faith leader in the Richmond area, I strongly support the passage of the Virginia Values Act, which would provide statewide nondiscrimination protections for our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters.
These are our family members, our friends, our neighbors. The greatest commandment Jesus gave was to love our God and our neighbors as much as we love ourselves. It is all about loving one another regardless of our sexual orientation, our gender, our age, our economic status — or any other label you wish to use.
As an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, I support the Virginia Values Act. Virginia can ensure that the vital human right of feeling secure, safe and protected is extended to the LGBTQ+ community by passing the Virginia Values Act. It’s important that people are not fired or denied a job or a place to live because of who they are or whom they love.
Let us love one another as God has loved us.
The Rev. Patricia R. Mitchell.
Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.