Virginia needs
driver's license for all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A majority of the people I work and socialize with are undocumented, specialists in their work, honest, friendly and with impressive capacity to withstand laborious work, absorbing dust and dirt, with a firm resolve to move forward. I find myself in the thick fog that surrounds these clandestine people who have cars, but who live in fear every day. Every morning the believers pray to a higher power for luck.
“God is my driver’s license,” said my painter friend who makes good money, pays his taxes, and in 20 years has never been to a mall; he just goes resignedly between work and home.
This year, the situation has improved dramatically. Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax and Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, are supporting two bills with the goal of giving undocumented people the right to drive. House Bill 1211 would create a driver's license for all, and Senate Bill 34, a driver’s privilege card. To my representatives, I ask you to pass HB 1211, for driver's licenses for all. Creating a third identification card, for “driver’s privileges,” could make undocumented immigrants vulnerable to racial profiling by segregating those who possess that document, making them an easy target.
A dream that began with the Rev. Jack Podsiadlo, a Jesuit priest who founded and led the Latino Leadership Institute in Richmond, and millions of others has now reached the General Assembly: a driver's license that would give peace of mind to the mother who picks up her children from school, to the father who could come and go from his home without fear of being arrested because it’s illegal to drive without a license but it’s also illegal not to provide for your children.
We need the reality of driver’s licenses for all. We want a better life, a safer Virginia and citizens who know that they didn’t make a mistake in electing their representatives, those who can turn their dreams into laws.
Adolfo Bermudez Hurtado.
Richmond.
