Bill a good first step
to cleaner transit
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Peter Burke, in his letter “Electric cars only part of pollution solution,” falls victim to a common misconception.
Burke, in response to my recent Letter to the Editor, refers to pollution generated by burning fossil fuels to charge electric vehicles (EVs). While EVs produce zero direct emissions, they do produce emissions indirectly, by charging on grids powered by the burning of fossil fuels. However, EVs produce fewer emissions even when these indirect emissions are taken into account. According to a 2017 study by the Union of Concerned Scientists, an electric vehicle charged on Virginia’s grid produces 60% fewer climate emissions than its gas-powered counterpart — and its climate impact will continue to grow smaller as Virginia transitions to a zero carbon grid, per Executive Order 43. Put another way, a gas-powered car purchased today will remain that dirty for its entire life. An EV is cleaner now and will grow cleaner in years to come.
It's important to acknowledge that even though EVs already are a part of the solution, they are not the only piece. We have to make alternative forms of low-carbon transportation — buses, trains, biking and walking — convenient, safe and viable. The transportation bill proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam takes a good first step in prioritizing transit by investing in Amtrak and the Virginia Railway Express.
Ellie Reynolds.
Richmond.
