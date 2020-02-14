Bills aim to improve absentee voting security
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia has the opportunity to make it easier to vote without involving risky mobile apps. For active-duty military and others living overseas, voting involves more than finding a polling place on Election Day. Ballots also must be returned in time to count — before polls close on Election Day.
But this year, Virginia legislators introduced bills that give those ballots a little more time. House Bill 203 allows ballots from eligible military and overseas voters to be postmarked by Election Day and arrive two business days before the State Board of Elections meets, while House Bill 238 allows properly postmarked and eligible absentee ballots to arrive before noon three days after the election.
Verified Voting, a nonpartisan organization, supports these bills. Accepting paper ballots after Election Day is far more secure than allowing votes to be sent via insecure methods like the internet or mobile phone apps. If the Iowa caucuses taught us anything, it’s that mobile apps can be glitchy and unreliable. By allowing our military and overseas voters to cast a secure paper ballot, and giving it plenty of time to arrive, we also can preserve these ballots for post-election audits.
If such a bill is signed, Virginia would join more than 20 states that allow some grace period for properly postmarked absentee ballots to arrive stateside and still be counted.
Virginia is a leader in election security. We should support legislation that makes secure voting easier for those who are protecting our right to vote.
Audrey Malagon.
Mathematical adviser,Verified Voting.
