Both parties followed

the line on impeachment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to Henry Isemann's letter, "Republicans, not Senate, acquitted Trump," it is only fair to note that Democrats, not the House of Representatives, impeached President Donald Trump with a divisive vote along strict party lines. The Senate acquittal did not "give away the store" but, rather, upheld the Constitution by refusing to let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues unseat our duly elected president.

David Ekey.

Richmond.

