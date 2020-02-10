Both parties followed
the line on impeachment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to Henry Isemann's letter, "Republicans, not Senate, acquitted Trump," it is only fair to note that Democrats, not the House of Representatives, impeached President Donald Trump with a divisive vote along strict party lines. The Senate acquittal did not "give away the store" but, rather, upheld the Constitution by refusing to let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues unseat our duly elected president.
David Ekey.
Richmond.
"Both parties followed the line on impeachment"
Which is why the founders cautioned that impeachment should not be a partisan exercise.
The more time passes the wiser they become... isn't that always the way?
