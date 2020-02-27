Building materials must
meet fire safety codes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
An op-ed recently published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch blamed the type of construction for a fire that occurred this month in Fairfax County. A simple Google search reveals that the author is a vice president for the concrete association, which frankly stands to gain from questioning the safety of other building materials. I can assure you that fires occur in buildings constructed of any material, and I say that as a retired member of a Northern Virginia fire service who served for almost 40 years.
Buildings of any material are equally safe when they are completed and constructed in accordance with proper building and fire codes. Current building codes mandate that every building material must perform to a uniform standard and meet the same fire safety requirements.
Fire safety is as much about what we put into our buildings and how we protect them as the materials used for construction. Automatic sprinkler systems are the first line of defense in any building.
The unfortunate fire in Fairfax County happened while the building was under construction, which is any building’s most vulnerable stage. Reductions in the number of fires across all building materials are testimony to these stringent fire safety requirements in modern building codes.
The discussion here should be about holding the building industry accountable for designing and constructing buildings with proper fire protection systems.
The building code development process is a far better venue than the legislature for any technical debate. This would allow for an informed process rather than a call for reactionary, arbitrary and uninformed action. Through continued code development, research on the performance of building materials and building professional involvement, buildings will become even safer over time.
Let’s not assign blame to wood — it is a viable and safe building material.
David Rohr.
Ashburn.
