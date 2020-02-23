Burning fossil fuels
impacts health, economy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to Drs. Christine James and Neelima Tummala’s excellent Letter to the Editor, "Climate change affects health of all Virginians," Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) recently reported that the burning of fossil fuels is attributed to 4.5 million premature deaths worldwide every year and costs the world $8 billion daily. We have long known these pollutants’ link to heart disease, COPD, lung cancer, respiratory infections, premature births, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and asthma. This report details the damage done by air pollution from fossil fuel combustion — from fine particulate matter, ozone and nitrogen dioxide.
Among all demographics, adverse health effects from air pollution can mean early death. An estimated 3 million premature adult deaths are attributed to cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases and lung cancer through exposure to fossil fuel air pollution annually; 500,000 premature deaths from chronic diseases are attributed to fossil fuel-related pollution and 1 million to fossil fuel-related ozone pollution. Combined, total premature deaths from fossil fuel-related air pollution are estimated at 4.5 million. The calculated data estimates 40,000 children might die before their fifth birthday from fossil fuel exposure, mainly in low-income countries. But higher-income countries do not escape, as 398,000 yearly premature deaths in the European Union and 230,000 in the United States are attributed to fossil fuel pollution.
If concern over health is not enough, consider the price tag from work absences and costs for disease treatment and management; it equals “a large percentage of many nations' GDP," according to the report.
The fastest, easiest way to start lowering carbon pollution is to price carbon. Ask congressional legislators to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act: polluters pay a fee; 100% of the net proceeds go directly to households as a monthly dividend.
Melinda Skinner.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Ms. Skinner would have the world living in caves and fighting with saber-toothed tigers to determine who is going to be dinner.
Thank you, Melinda... BIG OIL is a killing machine... They have used FAKE SCIENCE, BS PR campaigns and pure LIES to keep us from having done the things we needed to do to prevent the damage that it is no longer an option to stop... That's too late now and BIG OIL is 100% responsible... Now we are stuck with the realities that our planet is ruined for ever... ~~~ Bob
I have heard of clever wealth redistribution schemes before, but this one takes the cake.
😷
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.