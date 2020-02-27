Buttigieg will inspire,

unite the country

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I ran for public office in 2016 against a 16-year incumbent, I heard that I “needed to wait my turn” and that “this is not how it’s done.” Fortunately, my campaign’s focus on creating a better future for all resonated, and I won my Norfolk City Council election (in 19 of 23 precincts). Soon after, I got to know Pete Buttigieg through a network of state and local elected officials (co-chaired by Sen. Mark Warner) who are similarly focused on pragmatic, innovative solutions to address our country’s biggest challenges: education, the environment, infrastructure, transit and more.

Buttigieg was not the loudest person in a room filled with high-achieving leaders. He wasn’t the flashiest. But he quickly stood out to me as one of the smartest, most thoughtful and inspiring people I’ve ever met.

Fast forward to 2019 when Buttigieg announced his presidential candidacy. As one of his earliest supporters, I was met with similar comments: “He should wait his turn.” “This is not how it’s done.” And, yet, he won the Iowa caucuses, came in a close second in New Hampshire and a respectable third place finish in Nevada.

Buttigieg has secured the second most delegates to date. How?

Because he surrounds himself with the best team available, inspires many to support the campaign, provides thoughtful and thorough plans. Imagine what he could do in the Oval Office.

As a Navy veteran, Buttigieg knows that addressing flooding is matter of national security in Norfolk, home to the world’s largest naval base. And, Buttigieg will command respect in a world in which we have lost it.

This is not the time to wait. We desperately need a leader who will inspire us, who will unite us, who will create a better future. 

Buttigieg is my choice for president.

Andria McClellan.

Norfolk City Councilwoman.

