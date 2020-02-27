Buttigieg will inspire,
unite the country
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When I ran for public office in 2016 against a 16-year incumbent, I heard that I “needed to wait my turn” and that “this is not how it’s done.” Fortunately, my campaign’s focus on creating a better future for all resonated, and I won my Norfolk City Council election (in 19 of 23 precincts). Soon after, I got to know Pete Buttigieg through a network of state and local elected officials (co-chaired by Sen. Mark Warner) who are similarly focused on pragmatic, innovative solutions to address our country’s biggest challenges: education, the environment, infrastructure, transit and more.
Buttigieg was not the loudest person in a room filled with high-achieving leaders. He wasn’t the flashiest. But he quickly stood out to me as one of the smartest, most thoughtful and inspiring people I’ve ever met.
Fast forward to 2019 when Buttigieg announced his presidential candidacy. As one of his earliest supporters, I was met with similar comments: “He should wait his turn.” “This is not how it’s done.” And, yet, he won the Iowa caucuses, came in a close second in New Hampshire and a respectable third place finish in Nevada.
Buttigieg has secured the second most delegates to date. How?
Because he surrounds himself with the best team available, inspires many to support the campaign, provides thoughtful and thorough plans. Imagine what he could do in the Oval Office.
As a Navy veteran, Buttigieg knows that addressing flooding is matter of national security in Norfolk, home to the world’s largest naval base. And, Buttigieg will command respect in a world in which we have lost it.
This is not the time to wait. We desperately need a leader who will inspire us, who will unite us, who will create a better future.
Buttigieg is my choice for president.
Andria McClellan.
Norfolk City Councilwoman.
(3) comments
Mayor Pete has as much chance of getting the nomination as Mayor De Blasio.
His "mean girl" remarks about Christianity should tell anyone all they need to know about his character. Apparently he's forgotten the one about "judge not".
For an actual "mean girl" comment, Eaton, check this out:
https://www.thewrap.com/laura-ingraham-compares-robert-mueller-to-a-mean-girl-for-parting-speech/
So if you're judging Buttigieg's character, then what do you say about Laura Ingraham?
Or are you really just ranting, as usual, about "deviancy," without using the actual word?
Eaton, every day you proudly cheer on the liar and thief in the White House, but you object to some remark a Democratic candidate made? A candidate who is a combat veteran, in contrast to cadet heel-spur. A candidate who is honest, in contrast to the man who defrauded naive American consumers of millions. Take any personal quality Pete displays and compare it to those of Trump. And yet you and Cult Central cheer on your Emperor without clothes. That does indeed say a lot about you and the cult.
