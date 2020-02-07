Changes needed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Virginia Values Act is not "similar" to past Virginia legislation banning discrimination against LGBT people, as Vee Lamneck claims in a recent op-ed, "The push for LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections."

It imposes unlimited punitive damages on even small businesses, "without limitation otherwise imposed by law." And it lets the state attorney general sue public employers, which is a conflict of interest, because the attorney general is supposed to represent state agencies, not sue them. These unwise and extreme provisions should be removed from the Virginia Values Act.

Hans Bader.

Arlington.

