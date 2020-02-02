'Clean economy' can lead
to brighter, safer future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently read an item in the Opinions section Wrap up: “According to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, end times are near.”
I love being a grandmother with all the fun of playing without burdens, like getting to bed on time. I’ve earned this “worry-free” time.
However, being a grandparent today is anything but worry-free. Every time I pick up the newspaper, I learn about devastating floods, heat waves, fires and storms worsened by climate change.
Children not much older than my preschoolers are pleading for change. Young Girl Scouts stood on chairs to testify before the EPA about the dangers of burning coal. Eighteen-year-old Rebekah Rowe has been swimming in the icy Potomac River in January since the age of 6 to raise money for climate action. The featured speaker at a recent climate rally at Capitol Square was a middle schooler who wished to focus on passing tests and picking out clothes, not taking on our responsibilities.
Climate action is an issue we can all get behind for the sake of our kids.
It might be late, but we can remove some of the doom from our grandchildren’s future by immediately reducing fossil fuels. The Virginia Clean Economy Act requires utilities and suppliers to convert to 100% renewable energy sources by 2050 and specifies intermediate target levels to get there. The threat is at our door. Coastal Virginia is already at significant risk of flooding from sea level rise. Yet Virginia ranks far behind neighboring states when counting homes powered by renewables. This legislation will create jobs in clean energy that will more than offset fossil fuel jobs lost, and energy efficiency that will lower residential electricity bills. Clean energy will reduce the pollution-triggering asthma in so many Virginia children.
I want my grandchildren to spend childhood playing and learning in a cleaner, safer world.
Amanda Moody.
Chester.
