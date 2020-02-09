Coalition emphasizes
patients over profit
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent op-ed column, “Commercializing marijuana is a step too far,” Kevin Sabet raises concern over the commercialization of marijuana and “addiction-for-profit.”
As the chair of the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition, I want to emphasize that our processors of medical cannabis are here to serve patients across the commonwealth who have long advocated for access to treatment to alleviate their chronic and debilitating conditions.
We’re not treating profit as the core of our operations, but rather patient health, safety and access to treatment. We’re committed to providing the pharmaceutical quality medicines that truly help patients.
The program we are building is guided by medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and on-site pharmacists.
Patients will receive guided treatment. Our licensed pharmacists will help ensure the right product and dose are provided to suit each patient’s needs.
Additionally, our products will be lab-tested by a third party to avoid any potential contaminants — an invaluable measure that protects patients.
Our legislative initiatives are centered on the issue of patient access. An increased number of access points will allow patients to more conveniently meet with pharmacists and receive the pharmaceutical quality product that’s right for them. Ensuring access to health care includes allowing telemedicine so that pharmacists and recommending physicians can monitor the most vulnerable patients.
In the most rural areas, telemedicine is essential as patients are being required to drive hours from their home to simply visit with a recommending physician.
Across the country, various states have implemented effective and life-changing medical cannabis programs for patients in need. The member processors of the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition look forward to doing the same in the commonwealth.
Adam Goers.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.