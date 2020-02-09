Coalition emphasizes

patients over profit

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent op-ed column, “Commercializing marijuana is a step too far,” Kevin Sabet raises concern over the commercialization of marijuana and “addiction-for-profit.”

As the chair of the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition, I want to emphasize that our processors of medical cannabis are here to serve patients across the commonwealth who have long advocated for access to treatment to alleviate their chronic and debilitating conditions.

We’re not treating profit as the core of our operations, but rather patient health, safety and access to treatment. We’re committed to providing the pharmaceutical quality medicines that truly help patients.

The program we are building is guided by medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and on-site pharmacists.

Patients will receive guided treatment. Our licensed pharmacists will help ensure the right product and dose are provided to suit each patient’s needs.

Additionally, our products will be lab-tested by a third party to avoid any potential contaminants — an invaluable measure that protects patients.

Our legislative initiatives are centered on the issue of patient access. An increased number of access points will allow patients to more conveniently meet with pharmacists and receive the pharmaceutical quality product that’s right for them. Ensuring access to health care includes allowing telemedicine so that pharmacists and recommending physicians can monitor the most vulnerable patients.

In the most rural areas, telemedicine is essential as patients are being required to drive hours from their home to simply visit with a recommending physician.

Across the country, various states have implemented effective and life-changing medical cannabis programs for patients in need. The member processors of the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition look forward to doing the same in the commonwealth.

Adam Goers.

North Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started