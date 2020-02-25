Compensation not enough;

church reform needed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am forever astonished and disgusted by the public's patience in accepting that compensation (the mighty dollar) is punitive enough for priests found guilty of sexual abuse within the Catholic Diocese of Richmond. Why should these men be exempt from the law of the land? I know stories of grown men whose lives were ruined by these unspeakable acts, while any meaningful connections or relationships sought by them post-abuse were shattered. Entire families are torn apart and the tentacles and despair are so far-reaching, we cannot begin to imagine. These victims, as children, who endured these unspeakable acts, had placed their trust and faith in men who they were taught to turn to for sanctuary. Once gone, to whom do they turn? Until some kind of reform is established within the Catholic hierarchy, these acts will continue to occur while shuffling priests from church to church, only to continue their depraved acts.

Sue Vaught.

Richmond.

