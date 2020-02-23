Constitution makes sure
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The House of Delegates has just passed House Bill 177, which was introduced by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria. The bill would enter Virginia into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). "Anyone who opposes this bill opposes democracy," Levine said. He is correct. And that is exactly why Virginians must oppose it, for we do not live in a democracy — we live in a republic.
The United States only became the "United" States when the smaller, less populous states were assured that their votes would not fall victim to the tyranny of the majority (a democracy), whereby voters in the cities and most populous states could easily overwhelm the votes of their more rural counterparts without taking their interests into consideration. Without the inclusion of the Electoral College, the Constitution would never have been ratified, for it ensured that the interests and the votes of all the people would be considered (a republic).
The mantra of those who would do away with the Electoral College is "every vote should count," and they are right. The Electoral College ensures that it does. Those who signed for the ratification of the Constitution knew that. Among the signatories were George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin. They could have refused to sign. But they didn't. Because in a republic, every vote counts.
Kirby D. Smith.
Midlothian.
Sorry, Kirby, but you are INCORRECT about a lot of things... First we are a "democratic republic"... The Founding Fathers had no problem with democratic principles... One of the two parties was called the "Democratic Republic" party... It, BTW, was the party of both Jefferson and Madison... Second you are INCORRECT about the reason for the Electoral College ... The small state verses big states narrative (PUSHED BY FOX) is pure FICTION... There was ZERO discussion about this MADE-UP narrative... If anyone is curious about what the Founders were interested in achieving with the Electoral College I would recommend reading Federalist Paper 68 for the TRUTH... I can't understand why the RTD continues to print letters that parrot FOX PROPAGANDA... I think ti=his one is the 8th with only one letter that tells the TRUTH??? ~~~ Bob
They were the Democratic Republicans, if I recall correctly -- and they probably were not much like today's Democrats or Republicans at all. I have heard all kinds of arguments for and against the Electoral College, but we ought to bear in mind two things.
1. The Electoral College is part of the Constitution and it is not going away anytime soon. Of course, once FL and TX go 'blue' in a few years, it will end up favoring the Democrats in the long run.
2. The Constitution would likely not have been ratified if not for the inclusion of the EC as part of Article II. Maybe they would have come up with something else, but who really knows?
Well said, Kirby!!
