Constitution makes sure

that every vote counts

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The House of Delegates has just passed House Bill 177, which was introduced by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria. The bill would enter Virginia into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). "Anyone who opposes this bill opposes democracy," Levine said. He is correct. And that is exactly why Virginians must oppose it, for we do not live in a democracy — we live in a republic.

The United States only became the "United" States when the smaller, less populous states were assured that their votes would not fall victim to the tyranny of the majority (a democracy), whereby voters in the cities and most populous states could easily overwhelm the votes of their more rural counterparts without taking their interests into consideration. Without the inclusion of the Electoral College, the Constitution would never have been ratified, for it ensured that the interests and the votes of all the people would be considered (a republic).

The mantra of those who would do away with the Electoral College is "every vote should count," and they are right. The Electoral College ensures that it does. Those who signed for the ratification of the Constitution knew that. Among the signatories were George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin. They could have refused to sign. But they didn't. Because in a republic, every vote counts.

Kirby D. Smith.

Midlothian.

