Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to my recent letter advocating in favor of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC), correspondent Dale McIntosh raised an objection in his letter, "Popular vote compact silences small states." He pointed out that in electing the president by popular vote instead of by use of the Electoral College, some states would wax in influence and others would wane. For example, swing states like Florida, Iowa, Minnesota and Pennsylvania would become less influential, and populous states like California and New York would grow in influence.
However, states don't vote; people vote.
In the current Electoral College system, a vote in Florida is more likely to decide the election than a vote in New York. This is absurd. Why should Floridians be privileged over New Yorkers? The democratic principle is one person, one vote.
To oppose NPVIC is to advocate for disenfranchisement, voter suppression. NPVIC is not a partisan issue. Winning elections by wooing swing states is a dishonorable strategy. The way to win elections is to develop a deep understanding of other people's point of view, and build consensus.
Joshua Pritikin.
Henrico.
Joshua Pritikin.
You sound like a hysterical Bernie Bro. Read the constitution. We have voters who vote and the electoral college to elect the president. In order to change this we'll need a constitutional amendment that will never pass. Your choices are to whine and wail or register voters who share your same beliefs and work to get them to the polls....America is changing...We are becoming younger, more inclusive, more diverse and accepting....Republicans and Trump see their power waning and will fight tooth and nail to keep the Electoral College......Your only option is to obliterate them at the ballot box....This is not rocket science.
